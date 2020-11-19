Guelph adds 9 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 41

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the city’s total to 516 cases during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by one from the previous day to 41 and that includes one person being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of the 41 active cases, 15 were caused by close contact, six were community transmission, seven are related to an outbreak and nine are still being determined.

Guelph saw a bit of a jump in resolved cases as 10 more people have recovered from the disease in the last day. That brings the total resolved cases in the city to 464.

Story continues below advertisement

In two weeks, Guelph as added 76 new cases and 63 people have recovered.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

1:15 Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’ Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Stone Lodge Retirement Residence. It was declared on Wednesday after one staff member tested positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Three other outbreaks continue including two at the Village of Riverside Glen in separate units and one at the Village of Arbour Trails. Two staff members are connected to each of these outbreaks.

There are eight cases across four Guelph schools, including three each at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Elementary School and Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School.

Story continues below advertisement

There are four cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low in all of them.

2:01 Ontario expecting COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021 Ontario expecting COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021

Wellington County continues to see a spike in cases after reporting another nine positive tests on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 218 during the pandemic.

Active cases in the county fell by five from the previous day to 51, but there is no one being treated in the hospital.

Two weeks ago, Wellington County was only reporting seven active cases.

Ontario reported 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 28 more deaths. The province has had 99,372 cases during the pandemic and 3,443 people have died.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 526 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 146 patients in an intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 83,301 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19. Resolved cases increased by 1,376 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement