Guelph adds 2 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop to 28

Guelph reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the city’s total caseload to 440 during the pandemic.

Active cases in the city dropped by one from the previous day to 28. That includes one person being treated in the hospital.

The city has now seen 401 people recover from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is three more than Wednesday’s count.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 56 new cases while 60 cases have been resolved.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks at The Elliott Community that were declared on Sunday continue. One staff member at the retirement home and another at the long-term care home have tested positive for the virus.

There are no cases in any of Guelph’s schools after the last two were resolved on Wednesday.

Wellington County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday raising its total cases to 129. Among those, seven cases are active, 120 are resolved and two cases have been fatal.

Provincially, Ontario reported 998 new cases on Thursday and 13 more deaths related to COVID-19.

There are 381 people in the hospital across the province, which is up by 14 from the previous day.

Meanwhile, 69,137 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, which is an increase of 968 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

