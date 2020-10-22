Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Guelph reports 7 new COVID-19 cases with 2 in hospital

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 4:34 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario woman who caught COVID-19 at ‘superspreader’ event talks contact tracing' Ontario woman who caught COVID-19 at ‘superspreader’ event talks contact tracing
WATCH: Julia Smith talks about her experience being diagnosed with COVID-19 amid the 'superspreader' event at a Hamilton, Ont. SpinCo studio and what it was like going through the contact tracing process.

Guelph, Ont., reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the city’s total 384.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported 341 resolved cases, which is three more than Wednesday’s count. The death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Read more: Guelph paramedic tests positive for coronavirus, 8 others self-isolating

There are 32 active cases in Guelph, which is an increase by five from Wednesday. While there were no hospitalizations for several days, two people are now being treated for COVID-19.

The latest testing numbers from Wednesday show Guelph’s assessment clinic has conducted just over 46,000 tests. More than 95 per cent have come back negative, but at least 1,600 tests are still pending.

Wellington County broke its two-day streak of no active COVID-19 cases and reported two active cases on Thursday.

An outbreak declared on Oct. 10 at the Williamsburg and Becker units of the Village of Arbour Trails retirement home continues. One staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more: Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic reports low ‘no-show’ rate

Ontario reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and nine deaths. The death toll in the province has risen to 3,071.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 270 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19, which is up by 10 from the previous day. Meanwhile, 58,066 Ontarians have recovered, which is an increase of 741.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

