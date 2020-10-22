Coronavirus: Guelph reports 7 new COVID-19 cases with 2 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the city’s total 384.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported 341 resolved cases, which is three more than Wednesday’s count. The death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

There are 32 active cases in Guelph, which is an increase by five from Wednesday. While there were no hospitalizations for several days, two people are now being treated for COVID-19.

The latest testing numbers from Wednesday show Guelph’s assessment clinic has conducted just over 46,000 tests. More than 95 per cent have come back negative, but at least 1,600 tests are still pending.

Wellington County broke its two-day streak of no active COVID-19 cases and reported two active cases on Thursday.

An outbreak declared on Oct. 10 at the Williamsburg and Becker units of the Village of Arbour Trails retirement home continues. One staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ontario reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and nine deaths. The death toll in the province has risen to 3,071.

There are 270 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19, which is up by 10 from the previous day. Meanwhile, 58,066 Ontarians have recovered, which is an increase of 741.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

