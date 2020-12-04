Ontario reports 1,780 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,780 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 123,526.

Friday’s case count is a slight decrease from Thursday’s which saw 1,824 new infections but that was an overestimation due to a data processing error. On Wednesday, 1,723 cases were recorded, 1,707 on Tuesday, and 1,746 on Monday.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 633 cases were recorded in Toronto, 433 in Peel Region, 152 in York Region and 94 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 90 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,737 as 25 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 674 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by eight from the previous day), with 207 patients in an intensive care unit (up by 23) — which has surpassed a critical threshold for ICUs — and 116 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by nine).

The government said 56,001 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of tests completed in almost a week. There is currently a backlog of 62,403 tests that need results. A total of 6,462,656 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 1,780 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 633 new cases in Toronto, 433 in Peel and 152 in York Region. There are 1,553 more resolved cases and over 56,000 tests completed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, 104,792 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,553 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 14,997, up from the previous day at 14,795, and up from last Friday at 13,255.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The seven-day average has now hit 1,759. The seven-day average one week ago was 1,489 which shows a growth in positive cases.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

60,224 people are male — an increase of 893 cases.

62,555 people are female — an increase of 870 cases.

14,993 people are 19 and under — an increase of 264 cases.

45,183 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 687 cases.

35,345 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 546 cases.

17,868 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 223 cases.

10,116 people are 80 and over — an increase of 60 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 707 active cases among long-term care residents and 553 active cases among staff — up by 43 cases and up by 36 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,265 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 12 deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 112 current outbreaks in homes, an decrease of four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 680 active cases among long-term care residents and 544 active cases among staff — down by 27 cases and down by nine cases respectively in the last day.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement