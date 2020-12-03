Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 3 2020 6:18pm
02:10

Coronavirus: Ontario surpasses critical number of ICU patients

Ontario has hit a troubling number in the fight against COVID-19, meeting and surpassing the critical threshold for the number of patients in the ICU. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home