Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 4

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Toronto Public Health updates school screening tool for COVID-19

Toronto Public Health has made some changes in their COVID-19 screening tool for schools, which now includes any student with one symptom must stay home, siblings included.

One new requirement is that if a student has even one coronavirus symptom they must stay home, self-isolate and get tested, Toronto Public Health said in a release issued Friday. If the student lives with siblings in the same household, they also must all self-isolate, TPH added.

Use of the new COVID-19 screening tool starts on Monday, Dec. 7.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,780 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

633 were in Toronto

433 were in Peel Region

152 were in York Region

94 were in Durham Region

51 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,780 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Ontario reported 1,780 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 123,526.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,737 as 25 more deaths were reported.

The government said 56,001 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,553 from the previous day.

Ontario government announces members of its COVID-19 vaccine panel

The Ontario government has appointed nine people to its new COVID-19 vaccine panel, including the province’s top coroner, a former police chief and the head of a car parts giant among others.

The panel, headed by retired chief of national defence staff Gen. Rick Hillier, will oversee distribution of the vaccine when available.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,265 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 12 deaths.

There are 112 current outbreaks in homes, an decrease of four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 680 active cases among long-term care residents and 544 active cases among staff — down by 27 cases and down by nine cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 5,266 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,425 among students and 753 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 122 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 776 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Eight schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 870 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 20 (10 child cases and 10 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 153 currently have cases and 19 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.