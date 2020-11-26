Menu

Crime

Psychiatrist set to testify for defence in trial of Toronto van attack suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2020 6:36 am
Click to play video 'Alek Minassian’s father testifies at son’s trial' Alek Minassian’s father testifies at son’s trial
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 16): As Catherine McDonald reports, Alek Minassian's father says he was shocked when he learned what his son had done. – Nov 16, 2020

TORONTO – A psychiatrist is expected to testify for the defence today in the murder trial for the man who drove a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk killing 10 people.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Read more: Toronto van attack suspect’s trial recessed to allow review of forensic psychiatrist interviews

The defence argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018 due to autism spectrum disorder.

On Monday, the judge gave the Crown and its experts a few days to review a number of interviews a psychiatrist hired by the defence did with Minassian.

READ MORE: Alek Minassian hasn’t shown any remorse following Toronto van attack, father testifies

Another psychiatrist has testified that Minassian’s autism spectrum disorder left him fixated on mass killings and vulnerable to the ramblings of an American mass murderer.

Court has heard that Minassian told various doctors his motivation for the attacks ranged from notoriety to revenge against society for years of rejection by women to anxiety over starting a new job.

Click to play video 'Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial' Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto crimeToronto Van AttackAlek MinassianYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialAlek Minassian Murder Trial
