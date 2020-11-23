Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Psychiatrist set to testify for defence at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial' Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial
WATCH ABOVE: Lawyers for the perpetrator of the Yonge Street van attack are arguing that his autism spectrum disorder made him unable to understand his action were wrong. Alan Carter speaks with the chair of the board for Autism Canada.

TORONTO — A psychiatrist is set to testify for the defence today in the murder trial for the man who killed 10 people after driving a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk.

Dr. John Bradford is set to provide his evaluation of Alek Minassian, who has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Minassian argues he should be found not criminally responsible due to autism spectrum disorder for his actions on April 23, 2018.

Read more: Judge to seal interviews of Alek Minassian that psychiatrist says may incite violence

He has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack and his state of mind at the time is the sole issue at trial.

Trending Stories

Another psychiatrist has testified that Minassian’s autism spectrum disorder left him fixated on mass killings and vulnerable to the ramblings of an American mass murderer.

Story continues below advertisement

Court has heard that Minassian has told various doctors his motivation for the attacks ranged from notoriety to revenge against society for years of rejection by women to anxiety over starting a new job.

Click to play video 'Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says' Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van AttackAlek MinassianNot Criminally ResponsibleVan AttackNCRYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialPsychiatristtoronto van attack trialJohn Bradfordpsychiatrist evaluation
Flyers
More weekly flyers