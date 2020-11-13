Crime November 13 2020 4:28am 05:04 Toronto van attack trial heads into day 2 Global News crime specialist Catherine McDonald gives an update of what’s expected on the second day of the Toronto van attack trial and Alek Minassian. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7460318/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7460318/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?