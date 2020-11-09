Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 9 2020 6:23pm
02:42

Victims of Toronto van attack anxious for trial to begin

As Catherine McDonald reports, after a number of delays, the trial for Alek Minassian will begin on Zoom on Tuesday.

