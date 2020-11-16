Menu

Crime

Alek Minassian’s father to testify as defence launches its case in Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2020 6:18 am
Click to play video 'Toronto van attack trial heads into day 2' Toronto van attack trial heads into day 2
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 13, 2020): Global News crime specialist Catherine McDonald gives an update of what’s expected on the second day of the Toronto van attack trial and Alek Minassian.

TORONTO — The father of a man who is on trial for killing 10 and hurting 16 more in Toronto’s van attack is set to testify today.

Alek Minassian’s lawyers will begin mounting their defence as they argue their client should not be held criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to a mental disorder.

The case will turn solely on Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack and arguments in court suggest his lawyers will use autism as part of the defence.

Court heard last week a psychiatrist hired by the defence found Minassian had an “autistic way of thinking” that was similar to psychosis.

Alek Minassian pleads not criminally responsible for Toronto van attack that left 10 dead, 16 injured

Former classmates have told The Canadian Press Minassian lives with autism spectrum disorder.

He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, but has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Vahe Minassian is expected to testify about his son’s life and his state of mind.

Click to play video 'Victims of Toronto van attack anxious for trial to begin' Victims of Toronto van attack anxious for trial to begin
Victims of Toronto van attack anxious for trial to begin
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van AttackAlek MinassianVan AttackYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian Murder TrialAlek Minassian father testifiesAlex Minassian trial
