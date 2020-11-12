Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Alek Minassian’s murder trial for carrying out Toronto van attack resumes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2020 6:12 am
Click to play video 'Trial for Yonge Street van attack suspect begins' Trial for Yonge Street van attack suspect begins
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 10, 2020): Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty, saying he is not criminally responsible. Catherine McDonald reports.

TORONTO — The trial for the man who killed 10 people and hurt 16 others in a van attack in Toronto resumes today.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty and has raised a defence of being not criminally responsible for his actions.

He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack will be the sole issue at trial.

Read more: Alek Minassian pleads not criminally responsible for Toronto van attack that left 10 dead, 16 injured

The defence has not yet stated what mental disorder Minassian will argue he suffered from.

Minassian has admitted in court he planned and carried out the attack.

He told a detective the attack was retribution against society because he was a lonely virgin who believed women wouldn’t have sex with him.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van AttackNot Criminally ResponsibleAlek MinassianNCRYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialAlek Minassian Murder Trial
