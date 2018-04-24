These are the victims of the Toronto van attack

Details have emerged about the 10 individuals who lost their lives after a driver plowed into pedestrians in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
WATCH: More coverage of Monday’s Toronto van attack
The deadly incident, which was allegedly carried out by suspect Alek Minassian, led the entire city to pause and come together in solidarity with those who were affected.
Here are the names of those who were killed and a glimpse into the lives they led.
READ MORE: What we know and don’t know about the deadly Toronto van attack
D’Amico was the first victim to be identified in the attack on Yonge Street. She worked as a performance management analyst at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management company.
Invesco is close to the stretch of road on Yonge Street where the driver mounted a curb.
A resident of Jordan is also among the victims killed, the Embassy of Jordan in Ottawa confirmed to Global News.
“We are writing to confirm that one Jordanian Citizen is amongst the deseased [sic] of the henious [sic] attack that took place in Toronto on Monday April 23, 2018,” an email from the embassy read.
The victim’s name has not been confirmed.
READ MORE: Toronto van attack suspect charged with 10 counts of 1st-degree murder, 13 of attempted murder
Two South Korean citizens have also died, a South Korean foreign ministry representative in Canada told Reuters Tuesday.
The country’s foreign affairs ministry confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.
Seneca College also confirmed that one of its student died in the attack.
“Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the family and friends of one of our students who died as a result of the tragic incident,” an email to Global News read.
The student was not named due to privacy concerns.
Minassian, who appeared in court Tuesday morning, is facing 10 first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths. He is also charged with 13 counts of attempted murder.
These are the injured victims for whom the suspect is facing attempted murder charges.
— Several of the attack victims remain unidentified. This post will be updated as more information is learned.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.