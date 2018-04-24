These are the victims of the Toronto van attack

Details have emerged about the 10 individuals who lost their lives after a driver plowed into pedestrians in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

The deadly incident, which was allegedly carried out by suspect Alek Minassian, led the entire city to pause and come together in solidarity with those who were affected.

Here are the names of those who were killed and a glimpse into the lives they led.

Anne Marie D’Amico

D’Amico was the first victim to be identified in the attack on Yonge Street. She worked as a performance management analyst at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management company.

Invesco is close to the stretch of road on Yonge Street where the driver mounted a curb.

Unnamed Jordanian citizen

A resident of Jordan is also among the victims killed, the Embassy of Jordan in Ottawa confirmed to Global News.

“We are writing to confirm that one Jordanian Citizen is amongst the deseased [sic] of the henious [sic] attack that took place in Toronto on Monday April 23, 2018,” an email from the embassy read.

The victim’s name has not been confirmed.

South Korean citizens

Two South Korean citizens have also died, a South Korean foreign ministry representative in Canada told Reuters Tuesday.

The country’s foreign affairs ministry confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

Seneca College student

Seneca College also confirmed that one of its student died in the attack.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the family and friends of one of our students who died as a result of the tragic incident,” an email to Global News read.

The student was not named due to privacy concerns.

Attempted murder charges

Minassian, who appeared in court Tuesday morning, is facing 10 first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths. He is also charged with 13 counts of attempted murder.

These are the injured victims for whom the suspect is facing attempted murder charges.

Sammantha Samson

Samantha Peart

Morgan McDougall

Mavis Justino

Catherine Riddell

Aleksandra Kozhevinikova

Amir Kiumarsi

Yunsheng Tian

Jun Seok Park

Amaresh Tesfamariam

So Ra

Beverly Smith

Robert Anderson

— Several of the attack victims remain unidentified. This post will be updated as more information is learned.