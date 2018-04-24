First of 10 victims killed in Toronto van attack identified as Anne Marie D’Amico

Anne Marie D’Amico has been identified as the first victim of Monday’s deadly attack in north Toronto. She was one of 10 people killed when a white van ran down people on a busy street.

D’Amico was an employee at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management company. One of the company’s Canadian offices is located at 5140 Yonge St., between Sheppard and Finch avenues.

It’s not known how long she worked with Invesco, but a company report from July 2017 shows someone with the same name as D’Amico with a title of business performance management analyst. The report also said she worked on a humanitarian project to “make a difference in the developing world as they build houses, schools and work on other needed projects.”

“What I didn’t expect was to have such a deep connection to the family and see first-hand how much this new home truly means to them,” D’Amico stated in the report.

Invesco is close to the stretch of road on Yonge Street where the driver mounted a curb and drove into a crowd of pedestrians, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others.

Twenty-five-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., resident Alek Minassian has been identified as the driver of a white van and is set to appear in a Toronto court Tuesday morning.

Minassian was arrested just after 1:50 p.m. ET after a brief sidewalk standoff with a lone police officer not far from the carnage. Police have not yet released the names or ages of the other victims.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said the suspect wasn’t known to police. He said since the investigation is still early, police aren’t able to provide information on a possible motive for the attack.