Multiple injuries reported after pedestrians struck by van in Toronto

A number of injuries are being reported after pedestrians were struck by a white van in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Monday in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

“Reports were that a white van mounted the curb, drove down the sidewalk at southbound Yonge, south of Finch, and struck eight to 10 people possibly, the numbers aren’t confirmed yet,” Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long told Global News.

Police said between eight and 10 people have been injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

The Toronto Transit Commission has shut down subway service between Sheppard and Finch stations due to the police investigation.

Officials said there will be no shuttle buses operating.

