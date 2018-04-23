Toronto mayor tells businesses to close, road and transit closures in effect following van crash

Extended road closures are expected in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in Toronto, the scene of a horrific crash that claimed the lives of 10 pedestrians on Monday.

At a press conference just before 5 p.m, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he’s asking all businesses and office buildings in the area to close for the remainder of the day.

Tory said anyone on the east side of the street can use Doris Avenue to leave the area, and those on the west should use Beecroft Road.

“We’re asking people who live here or who work here please do not come to this area if you’re not already here,” Tory said.

Police said there could be closures in the area for days due to what’s expected to be a long and complex investigation.

“Toronto Police Service will be here for a number of days to shut down a busy stretch of Toronto, but this [is] what is required because this is going to be a long investigation with multiple witnesses, we have a lot of surveillance cameras,” Toronto police deputy chief Peter Yuen said.

Yonge Street is closed between Highway 401 and just north of Finch Avenue. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes such as Dufferin Street, Bathurst Street, Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street.

For those heading east or west, the city is recommending Lawrence Avenue, York Mills, Steeles Avenue or Highway 7.

The Toronto Transit Commission said Line 1 subway service has resumed north of Sheppard Station, but trains are bypassing North York Centre station. The service had been suspended between Sheppard and Finch Stations all afternoon.

The 36 Finch and 97 Yonge bus routes are being diverted.

For GO Transit bus riders, routes 92 and 96 will start and end at Scarborough Centre Bus Terminal.

Routes 19, 27, 34, 36, 67, 32, 38 are starting and ending at Yorkdale Bus Terminal.

