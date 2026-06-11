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Crime

Ontario murder suspect believed to be in rural B.C.: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2026 8:27 am
1 min read
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An OPP officer in Picton, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
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A suspect wanted for second-degree murder in the death of a man in southern Ontario may be camping somewhere in rural British Columbia.

Ontario Provincial Police say 34-year-old Christo Richards of Ottawa died in hospital after being found injured in a park in the town of Perth on April 12.

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They say a 46-year-old suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in May, and their investigation has since led to the seizure of two firearms from a rural property in Terrace, B.C.

Police say a 32-year-old from Ottawa has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, while 34-year-old Joseph Madore is believed to be camping in rural B.C.

Abbotsford police have said Madore has “known associations” in B.C. communities such as Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Richmond and Terrace.

Police say another man, Brayton Kennedy of Ottawa, is also at large and wanted for second-degree murder, but it’s not known where he could be.

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