Air Canada Centre and area on heightened security alert for Maple Leafs game

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) and Toronto police are putting extra security measures in place around the Air Canada Centre (ACC) prior to the Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins game in the wake of a van attack that left nine people dead and 16 more injured Monday afternoon.

Toronto Police said at around 1 p.m., the van drove down the sidewalk southbound on Yonge Street, southwards from Finch Avenue, hitting pedestrians as it went. Police have confirmed nine people have died and 16 more are injured. One man is in custody.

MLSE said in a statement that they are “keeping all of those impacted by today’s tragic incident in Toronto in our thoughts and prayers. Our organization continuously works in close partnership with Toronto Police Service, and other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all fans attending games at Air Canada Centre, including playoff tailgate events at Maple Leafs Square.”

MLSE said that the playoff tailgate event will go on as planned but that police have implemented extra road closures in the area.

York Street will be closed between Lakeshore Boulevard and Front Street. No eastbound traffic will be allowed on Bremner Boulevard from Simcoe Street.

Increased security will also be in place inside the ACC as well, MLSE said.

The Maple Leafs and Bruins are playing Game 6 of their playoffs series. The Bruins lead the series 3-2.

Full statement below:

STATEMENT FROM TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AND MLSE

The Toronto Maple Leafs and MLSE issued the following statement after today’s tragic incident:

“The Toronto Maple Leafs and MLSE are keeping all of those impacted by today’s tragic incident in Toronto in our thoughts and prayers. Our organization continuously works in close partnership with Toronto Police Service, and other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all fans attending games at Air Canada Centre, including playoff tailgate events at Maple Leaf Square. In addition to the safety measures already in place, Toronto Police Service will be implementing a number of additional measures including road closures surrounding Air Canada Centre tonight to create the safest environment for our fans watching in Maple Leaf Square, as well as providing enhanced security inside Air Canada Centre. For more information about road closures, please visit the Toronto Police Service web site.”

Looks to be a heightened security presence in Maple Leaf Square.#Leafs @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/6L3hHcNCIj — Rob Leth (@RobLeth) April 23, 2018

A forklift is placing large cement blocks on the Bay Street sidewalk outside the Air Canada Centre.@globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/ezyD4M5BlN — Rob Leth (@RobLeth) April 23, 2018

Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s tragedy. We stand with the City of Toronto during this difficult time. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2018

To our city, our people and all those affected by today’s tragic events, our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2018