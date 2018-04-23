TorontoStrong: City of Toronto bands together after van strikes, kills 10, injures 15 pedestrians

Residents of the city of Toronto have banded together in solidarity in the immediate aftermath of a van striking and killing pedestrians along Yonge Street on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Monday in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

Police said a white van mounted a curb and drove down the sidewalk southbound on Yonge toward Finch and struck multiple pedestrians. Police have confirmed 10 people have died and 15 more are injured. One man is in custody.

READ MORE: Alek Minassian suspected driver in Toronto van attack that killed 10

The hashtags #TorontoStrong and #CanadaStrong immediately began appearing all over social media, with people sending messages of love, hope and resilience in the wake of the tragic incident.

“We will not allow evil of any stripe to terrorize us. We stand united against these types of senseless acts of violence,” one tweet read.

“My condolences and good wishes to my #Toronto brothers and sisters. Continue to live your best lives, all the time, with courage and grace…” another one read.

Another twitter user @djd_house described a scene he witnessed of a paramedic kneeling over a body of a victim and saying a prayer.

I am in shock never excpect to see this. I am home safe now. Saw a touching moment where an EMT was kneeling over a body and saying a prayer. Can’t say enough for these 1st reponders. #TorontoStrong #yongeandfinch pic.twitter.com/SLSmRHbEQU — DJ D House (@djd_house) April 23, 2018

The Toronto Maple Leafs held a moment of silence ahead of their playoff contest with the Boston Bruins on Monday to honour the victims of the van attack.

Prior to the moment of silence, the Leafs announcer asked patrons to remove their hats before saying:

“Earlier today our city was impacted by a horrific incident that claimed the lives of nine people and injured many others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, the first responders and to all of those affected. All of Toronto is with you.”

WATCH: Maple Leafs hold moment of silence to honour victims of the tragic van attack

Facebook has also enabled its crisis response alert for this incident. Users can check themselves in as “safe” in order to let loved ones know they are okay.

On top of marking themselves as safe, a number of people have offered to help or volunteer where needed.

WATCH: Leafs, Bruins offers thoughts and prayers in Toronto van attack

The Toronto sign has been dimmed and the flags at city hall, all civic centres and Metro Hall are at half-mast.

The Toronto Sign has been dimmed and the official flags at Toronto City Hall, all Civic Centres and Metro Hall will be flown at half-mast until further notice to mark the tragic events that took place today. pic.twitter.com/4fNVQbEiJb — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) April 23, 2018

A video posted on Twitter appears to show a standoff between the male suspect and police just before he was arrested.

The suspect appears to come out of the white van with an object in his hands pointed towards a police officer in the street. In the video, the officer could be heard shouting “get down on the ground now.” The officer walked toward the man, who dropped the object and turned around with his hands in the air. It is unclear what the object was that the suspect was holding. He was subsequently taken into custody.

WATCH: ‘Get down or you’ll be shot’: Dramatic police standoff with suspected driver of van

The suspect has not yet been identified.

—With files from Kevin Nielsen

I would’ve never imagined something like this would happen so close to home. My heart hurts for those who are affected by this tragedy. Sending all my thoughts and prayers to everyone. We must come together and be #TorontoStrong ❤️❤️❤️ — Jennifer (@JT_802) April 23, 2018

Praying for all the injured in today’s attack 🙏🏻 Rest in peace to those who died 🌹

You never think it would happen in your city 😢 #TorontoAttack #TorontoStrong — Vicky (@vicky_mx16) April 23, 2018

This is our city, our town. This occurred in an area I frequent often. We will not allow evil of any stripe to terrorize us. We stand united against these types of senseless acts of violence. #Toronto #TorontoStrong #WeStandUnited — Hessam (@sam_dali) April 23, 2018

My thoughts and prayers go out to all involved! #TORONTOSTRONG — Dino (@dino_dimatteo) April 23, 2018

My condolences and good wishes to my #Toronto brothers and sisters. Continue to live your best lives, all the time, with courage and grace. There are no guarantees. See you soon. <3 #TorontoStrong #The6ix4ever — Timbo loves Toronto (@El_Timbo_Libre) April 23, 2018