Canada
April 23, 2018 6:23 pm

Facebook safety alert activated for Toronto after van attack

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: Chaos in Toronto after a white van mounted a curb in the city’s north end, killing nine people and injuring 16 others.

A A

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature in Toronto after a van plowed into a dozen pedestrians Monday afternoon, leaving nine people dead and 16 others injured.

Story continues below

The feature, which is only switched on in times of emergency, allows users in the area of the crash to let Facebook friends and family know they are safe. It also allows people in the area to offer volunteer services, such as food, transportation or shelter.

READ MORE: Eyewitnesses describe panic as van hits Toronto pedestrians

Users can also send messages to loved ones through the page asking them if they are safe.

The check-in has also been activated during other emergencies, like the 2017 terror attack in Barcelona, that left 13 people dead and 50 injured after a white van deliberately plowed through a crowd.

READ MORE: Facebook activates safety check feature after Barcelona attack

Toronto police are still investigating the driver who plowed his white Ryder rental van in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area of North York around 1:30 p.m. ET.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

At least one witness described the driver as appearing to deliberately target victims during his roughly 1.6-km-long rampage.

“I saw a van coming from the north side and there was a guy trying to cross the street. And he [the driver] hit the guy on purpose… the guy flew a good five or six metres and he was dead right away,” a witness told Global News.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

crash yonge finch
Facebook Safety Check
Facebook safety check in
Toronto crash
Toronto Van Attack
Toronto van attack Facebook Safety Check
toronto van crash
toronto van crash arrest
toronto van crash injured
yonge finch van crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News