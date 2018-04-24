Alek Minassian, Toronto van attack suspect, to appear in court Tuesday morning

Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old man suspected of killing at least 10 people and injuring 15 others, when a rental van he was driving struck pedestrians on Yonge Street in north Toronto, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said charges against Minassian of Richmond Hill, Ont., will be revealed at that time.

Story continues below Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters during a briefing Monday evening that the suspect wasn’t known to authorities and they have yet to confirm a motive. Police said they received a call before 1:30 p.m. ET Monday of a driver in a van running down numerous pedestrians on Yonge Street just south of Finch Avenue.

Minassian was arrested just after 1:50 p.m. ET after a brief sidewalk standoff with a lone police officer not far from the carnage. Police have not yet released the names and ages of the victims.

A makeshift memorial has been set up along Yonge Street where residents have been leaving flowers and candles and writing messages of support and condolence on large cardboard squares.

A Muslim-Canadian non-profit group called DawaNet, which helped raise more than $800,000 for the victims and their families of last year’s mosque shooting in Quebec, has launched a GoFundMe page for the victims of the Toronto incident. It had raised more than $9,000 by early Tuesday.

The stretch of Yonge Street where the victims were struck remains closed to traffic and was expected to stay blocked off for several days as police continue what is likely to be a lengthy investigation.​

