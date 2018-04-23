‘Get down or you’ll be shot’: Video shows police standoff with suspect in Toronto van attack

Video shows the tense moments as police apprehended the suspected driver of a van that plowed through a sidewalk full of pedestrians in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

At least ten people were killed and 16 others injured during the incident.

Video of the arrest posted to social media shows police approaching a man, who appears to come out of the white van with an object in his hands pointed towards the officer in the street.

The officer can be heard yelling, “Get down or you’ll be shot.”

The suspect, a male around six-feet-tall, then lays face down on the street.

A white rental van with a crumpled front end can be seen nearby.

“The driver is in custody right now and he’s being investigated,” Acting Police Chief Peter Yuen told reporters.

There has been no given motive for the incident; police say it will be a “complex investigation” and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Toronto police have mobilized all available resources, and I can assure the public all our available resources have been brought in to address this tragic situation and to investigate this situation,” Yuen said Monday afternoon.

Carlos Rojas was in the area of the standoff and witnessed the whole thing.

“I see this Ryder van, very fast, then I see the police car after him,” Rojas told Global News. “Police made him stop, then the police told him to come out of the car.”

Rojas said when he exited the van, he pointed something at the police officer.

“So the officer pulled out his gun, so they’re both facing each other… asking each other to drop it.”

He said it took the police around one minute to take the object away from him.

He also praised the officer for his quick and non-lethal action.

“I believe the officer did a great job, because for less than that, they shoot,” Rojas said.