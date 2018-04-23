In the wake of the Toronto van attack, good deeds surge. You can help too

It is common for strangers of all walks to come together in a moment of tragedy, and never has that been more evident than in the reactions of the citizens of Toronto on Monday following an attack that left 10 dead and 15 injured.

After a white Ryder van plowed into pedestrians along Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue, onlookers rushed to help those who were injured as Toronto police took control of the situation and successfully apprehended the suspect.

on a sad day today I took the subway home to east toronto I saw

• people offer each other a seat

• strangers wish each other a good night

• a guy help a woman collect groceries that were spilling out of the bag at her feet this is a city of good#toronto — colin horgan (@cfhorgan) April 23, 2018

Amazing Canada: This thoughtful couple with their adorable daughter offering water to people trudging along Beecroft road, as sheppard station is closed due to the tragedy at Finch-Yonge. I was a grateful recipient of their generosity. Thank you! ❤️🇨🇦 #lovecanada pic.twitter.com/SS1ZUUiYZw — Yadullah Hussain (@Yad_FPEnergy) April 23, 2018

The Mitchell Field Community Centre in North York tweeted that it would hold a reception for community members, as well as offer emergency services including accommodations.

A reception for those affected by the Yonge St. incident has been set up at Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave. Residents will have access to emergency social services such as accommodation. pic.twitter.com/aolUyOZsPR — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) April 23, 2018

And as the city digests the events of the day, even large corporations, normally characterized as only caring about the bottom line, showed they have heart.

Ride sharing app Lyft sent a notice out to users this evening stating that they would be offering free Lyft Line rides up to $15 for customers travelling to or from TTC Line 4 stations within North York. The offer came after the TTC announced that it would close subway transit between Finch and Sheppard stations without shuttle bus service.

Here’s how you can help

Sunnybrook Hospital, where 10 of the victims were treated, has made a call for blood donations, as has the Toronto regional outpost of the Canadian Blood Services. To donate, visit blood.ca to find the nearest clinic.

Canada Zakat, a community-focused outreach group, has set up a GoFundMe account for victims of the attack. The funds raised will help pay the funeral expenses incurred by the families of the victims.

Similarly, Islamic Relief Canada, an NGO dedicated to alleviating global poverty, has set up a fundraising campaign.

“Together, let’s encourage love, tolerance, and unity and extend our support to all those who need it during this difficult time,” the fundraising page says. “Donations will go towards easing the burden of expenses on these families.”