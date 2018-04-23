Lifestyle
April 23, 2018 8:19 pm

In the wake of the Toronto van attack, good deeds surge. You can help too

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

People sign a memorial in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on April 23.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A A

It is common for strangers of all walks to come together in a moment of tragedy, and never has that been more evident than in the reactions of the citizens of Toronto on Monday following an attack that left 10 dead and 15 injured.

WATCH BELOW: Toronto councillor calls van attack ‘unspeakably sad’

After a white Ryder van plowed into pedestrians along Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue, onlookers rushed to help those who were injured as Toronto police took control of the situation and successfully apprehended the suspect.


Story continues below

The Mitchell Field Community Centre in North York tweeted that it would hold a reception for community members, as well as offer emergency services including accommodations.

And as the city digests the events of the day, even large corporations, normally characterized as only caring about the bottom line, showed they have heart.

Ride sharing app Lyft sent a notice out to users this evening stating that they would be offering free Lyft Line rides up to $15 for customers travelling to or from TTC Line 4 stations within North York. The offer came after the TTC announced that it would close subway transit between Finch and Sheppard stations without shuttle bus service.

Here’s how you can help

Sunnybrook Hospital, where 10 of the victims were treated, has made a call for blood donations, as has the Toronto regional outpost of the Canadian Blood Services. To donate, visit blood.ca to find the nearest clinic.

READ MORE: Facebook safety alert activated for Toronto after van attack

Canada Zakat, a community-focused outreach group, has set up a GoFundMe account for victims of the attack. The funds raised will help pay the funeral expenses incurred by the families of the victims.

Similarly, Islamic Relief Canada, an NGO dedicated to alleviating global poverty, has set up a fundraising campaign.

“Together, let’s encourage love, tolerance, and unity and extend our support to all those who need it during this difficult time,” the fundraising page says. “Donations will go towards easing the burden of expenses on these families.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

How to donate blood
how to help Toronto van attack
Smart Living
Sunnybrook Hospital blood donation
Toronto attack
Toronto attack how to help
Toronto attack what can I do to help
Toronto blood donation
Toronto Van Attack
Toronto van attack blood donation
Toronto van attack donate blood
Toronto van attack Lyft deal
Toronto van attack Sunnybrook Hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News