Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Emily Carr painting bought in New York for $50 could fetch $200K at auction

By Amy Judd & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted October 2, 2024 9:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rediscovered Emily Carr painting on display'
Rediscovered Emily Carr painting on display
An Emily Carr painting from 1912 is being displayed at galleries around Canada, after being found in a barn in the Hamptons and purchased for $50. Emily Lazatin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A recently rediscovered Emily Carr painting is now being toured across Canada.

The 1912 piece, titled Masset Q.C.I. shows a memorial post, capped with a carved grizzly bear, that stood in the village of Masset on Haida Gwaii.

Earlier this year the painting was spotted by a New York-based art dealer hanging in a barn in the Hamptons.

He bought the painting for $50.

“You could just tell that painting had something special about it besides the fact that it was so legibly signed, which is not often the case with most art that you see,” Allen Treibitz, who bought the painting, told Global News.

“So that helped a little, but it definitely had a look and it was definitely very interesting.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Indigenous artists come together to unveil new exhibit at Emily Carr University'
Indigenous artists come together to unveil new exhibit at Emily Carr University

The painting will go up for auction at the Heffel Gallery, along with four other of Carr’s works, next month in Toronto.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The auction house believes Carr gifted the painting to a friend who lived in Victoria before moving to New York.

Trending Now

It is estimated it could fetch between $100,000 and $200,000.

“I’ve found some interesting things in my lifetime,” Treibitz said.

“This is the most significant find I’ve ever had.”

Click to play video: 'Artworks by Group of Seven, Emily Carr, Paul Kane to hit Toronto auction'
Artworks by Group of Seven, Emily Carr, Paul Kane to hit Toronto auction

Carr was born in B.C. in 1871 and her work is world-renowned for its focus on First Nations art and lifestyle and B.C. landscapes.

Story continues below advertisement

One of her paintings, called The Crazy Stair (The Crooked Staircase), sold for $3.39 million in 2013.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices