Betty Forsyth, 94-year-old woman who loved to feed the birds, named as victim in Toronto van attack

Betty Forsyth, a 94-year-old woman, was killed in Monday’s tragic van attack in north Toronto.

Mary Hunt, 84, said a relative of Betty Forsyth called her to break the news of her neighbour’s death.

READ MORE: These are the victims of the Toronto van attack

She describes Forsyth as a lively person who loved to feed the birds and squirrels on her regular walks through the neighbourhood.

“She’d have her yogurt and her coffee and she’d be off,” Hunt said of her friend. “I never went with her walking because I couldn’t keep up with her.”

WATCH: Latest news on the Toronto van attack

Hunt said Forsyth never married or had children.

READ MORE: Single mother Renuka Amarasinghe killed in Toronto van attack

A photo of Forsyth’s at the memorial lists her birth year as 1923, along with some touching words about her.

“Never so true a friend, who met all life’s challenges, with cheeky courage and much laughter. We will miss you!” it reads.

Forsyth is among the 10 killed when a van jumped the curb on Toronto’s Yonge Street. Fourteen others were injured in the attack.

Alek Minassian, a 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

*with files from The Canadian Press