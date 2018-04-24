Toronto van attack: Chul Min ‘Eddie’ Kang among those killed in deadly rampage

Chul Min Kang has been identified to be among the 10 people killed in a deadly van attack in Toronto Monday afternoon.

The death was confirmed by the company where he worked, Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouses, in a letter to employees.

READ MORE: These are the victims of the Toronto van attack

Chul Min “Eddie” Kang, as the letter referred to him, worked as concept chef for the restaurant Copa By Sea. The letter to employees said he was slated to start work at the company’s new restaurant, Casa Fuego, as the ceviche chef.

WATCH: City mourns for victims of Toronto van attack

The message, sent by the company’s director John Paul Mannella, explained that Kang died at the scene of Monday’s attack.

“There are times when it is necessary to communicate news that is painful,” Mannella wrote. “It is in these times where were must all be prepared to comfort each other as we deal with the many emotions that we may experience.”

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Kang’s friend Armando Sandoval told Global News that he had a “passion for cooking” and also was passionate about “everything.”

Global News has spoken to multiple sources who confirmed Kang’s death.

WATCH: #TorontoStrong — hundreds come out to pay respects following van attack

Monday’s deadly event is currently being investigated by police, and details on the all the victims are not yet fully available. Police said in a press conference Tuesday that another 14 were injured in the incident.

Alek Minassian, 25, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Police say a 14th attempted murder charge is pending.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

— With files from Erica Vella