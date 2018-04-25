Single mother Renuka Amarasingha killed in Toronto van attack

EDITOR’S NOTE: The spelling of the victim’s last name has been updated.

Renuka Amarasingha, a single mother, has been confirmed as a victim of Monday’s deadly van attack.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) employee was killed in the Yonge Street rampage that left 10 dead and 14 injured, school board trustee Tiffany Ford said in a Facebook post.

“It was just confirmed that one of our TDSB staff members was killed on Monday in the tragic event. Ms. Renuka Amarasingha, a single mom from Sri Lanka,” Ford’s post states.

“May she rest in peace. My condolences to her son, family, and colleagues. She was part of our TDSB family.”

A statement from the school board added that Amarasingha worked as a nutrition services staff member at Earl Haig Secondary School. She was also a former adult student of TDSB.

“This is a difficult time for the students and staff that knew her and we will continue to provide support to them in the days and weeks ahead,” the board’s chair, Robin Pilkey, said.

Asoka Pinnaduwage, who works with the Toronto Maha Vihara Buddhist Meditation Centre, told Global News that Amarasingha was a single mother to a young son.

“I used to know her and her son,” Pinnaduwage said. “She comes every Sunday. She has no other relative in Canada, other than her ex-husband.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the meditation centre, Pinnaduwage explained, all the funds will eventually go to the woman’s son.

The fundraiser, launched Wednesday morning, has a goal of raising $30,000.