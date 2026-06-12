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2 comments

  1. A
    June 12, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Talk to Wabby, he’ll get more government money for ya.

  2. Try This
    June 12, 2026 at 9:02 am

    Time to remove Chief and Council and replace them with Federal workers. In a small community like that, the criminals are well known. Chief and Council protect them. How easy would it be to tell the police – arrest this person, they broke into the store, or they threatened someone. – easy fix. Why should Canada or Manitoba spend more money on a problem that they create themselves?

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First Nation in Manitoba declares state of emergency due to drugs, violence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2026 8:34 am
1 min read
Provincial flag of Manitoba View image in full screen
Provincial flag of Manitoba pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday May 5, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
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The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation says her community is so overwhelmed by drugs and the resulting violence that her members live in fear.

Sayisi Dene First Nation has declared a state of emergency and called on provincial and federal governments for better policing and mental health and addiction supports.

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The fly-in community about 325 kilometres north of Thompson sees an RCMP presence about once a month, with two officers travelling there, often for less than a day.

Chief Kelly-Ann Thom‑Duck says recent violence has members scared to visit the band office or grocery store, and that previous conversations with the RCMP have led “nowhere.”

Premier Wab Kinew says keeping people safe is a “top priority” and that the province will work with the community.

An RCMP spokesperson says more officers have been added to the Thompson rural detachment, and patrols are set to increase in the coming months.

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