Munir Najjar, grandfather visiting from Jordan, killed in Toronto van attack

A resident of Jordan visiting his family in Toronto has been confirmed as among those killed in Monday’s van attack.

The death of Munir Najjar was confirmed by the Embassy of Jordan in Ottawa to Global News Tuesday. Najjar’s identity was released Wednesday.

The citizen of Jordan, who was in his 80s, was in Toronto to visit his children and grandchildren, the embassy explained.

“Jordan condemns in the strongest words all acts of violence perpetrated against innocent civilians and stands shoulder to shoulder with Canada in these testing times, as extremism and violence knows no creed, religion, nationality or gender,” ambassador Rima Alaadeen said in a statement.

The statement added that officials are working closely with Canadian authorities to help assist the Najjar family.

Ziad Malawi, the president of the Jordanian Canadian Society, told Global News that the family is currently processing the death and has asked for privacy.

“The father had his wife with him, and obviously she wasn’t physically injured, but she is devastated. So is the whole entire family,” Malawi said.

“They wanted to be secluded for the time being.”

The organization’s president added that the Canadian Jordanian Society is grateful for the outpouring of support it has received.

“We are very proud to be Jordanian Canadians, and we really do appreciate the love and support that not only Toronto or North York, but the whole country has given us,” said. “But it is our pain, of course the pain will always be there.”

Malawi added that they intend to support the Najjar family in any way possible, and will announce plans for fundraisers, memorials and vigils in the coming days.