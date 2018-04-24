Toronto van attack: What we know and don’t know about the deadly rampage

A community is in mourning after a driver plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto on Monday, leaving 10 people dead and 15 others injured.

Here is what we know and don’t know about the attack.

What happened?

Just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, a van mounted the sidewalk on Yonge Street, just south of Finch Avenue. Police have identified the driver as 25-year-old Alek Minassian from Richmond Hill, Ont.

The van, which appeared to belong to the rental company Ryder, continued southbound until just south of Sheppard Avenue. Witnesses describe seeing the driver “deliberately” hit multiple pedestrians.

The driver was arrested after a brief sidewalk standoff with a Toronto police officer not far from the carnage.

Video footage showed the police officer staring down the suspect at gunpoint in the middle of a street, while the man pointed an object at the officer and shouted: “Kill me.” The video showed the suspect repeatedly pulling an object from his side and aiming at police.

As the suspect shouted “Kill me,” the officer replied, “No, get down.” When the suspect said, “I have a gun in my pocket,” the officer responded: “I don’t care. Get down.”

How many people have died?

Ten people have died so far and 15 others were injured.

One of the victims has been identified as Anne Marie D’Amico, an employee at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management company. One of the company’s Canadian offices is located at 5140 Yonge St., between Sheppard and Finch avenues.

Earlier Monday, Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto said it had received 10 patients from the scene: two were without vital signs and were pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital; five patients were in critical condition; two were in serious condition, and one was in fair condition.

North York General Hospital said it received four patients: one in critical and three in stable condition.

Who is the suspect?

Not much is known about the suspect at the moment. An online social media profile described Minassian as a student at Seneca College in Toronto.

Minassian appeared in court Tuesday morning and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters during a briefing Monday evening that the suspect wasn’t known to authorities.

“It’s quite apparent that the suspect was trying to be executed. He was really looking for ‘suicide-by-cop,’” Gary Clement, a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police superintendent with 34 years of policing experience, told Reuters.

Is there a motive?

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said it was too early to suggest a motive for the deadly incident but did say the incident definitely looked deliberate.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the media regarding the attack and national security.

“Obviously, all Canadians continue and will continue to have questions about why this happened, what could possibly be the motives behind it,” Trudeau said.

“As was indicated last night by our public security minister, at this time we have no reason to suspect that there is any national security element to this attack but obviously the investigation continues.”

Police investigating

The stretch of Yonge Street where the victims were struck remains closed to traffic and was expected to stay blocked off for several days as police continue what is likely to be a lengthy investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call their investigative hotline at 416-808-8750. A web portal has also been set up for people to submit photos and/or videos.

A separate hotline for anyone missing a friend or family member is 416-808-8085.

GoFundMe page set up

A Muslim-Canadian non-profit group called DawaNet, which helped raise more than $800,000 for the victims and their families of last year’s mosque shooting in Quebec City, has launched a GoFundMe page for the victims of the Toronto incident. It had raised more than $34,000 by early Tuesday.

