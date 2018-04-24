Toronto van attack: road closures remain in effect Tuesday morning

The area of Yonge Street where 10 people were killed and 15 were injured after being struck by a rental van remains closed Tuesday morning as police undertake what’s expected to be a long and complex investigation.

Here’s what you need to know if you are travelling in the North York area:

Road closures are in effect on Yonge Street between Highway 401 and Cummer Avenue. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes such as Dufferin Street, Bathurst Street, Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street. Lawrence, York Mills, Steeles Avenue and Highway 7 are the recommended east-west routes.

North York Civic Centre, Mel Lastman Square, The Gibson Museum and the Douglas Snow Aquatics Centre are closed

Businesses located within the closure area will remain accessible through their rear doors, police said

Subway trains will continue to bypass North York Centre station.

Route diversions are in effect for the 36 Finch West and 97 Yonge buses

TTC customers will be able to board GO Transit vehicles with their TTC transfer or Metropass. GO Transit passengers will be also be permitted to board anywhere in Toronto with their Presto card or a transfer

GO Transit buses won’t be stopping along Yonge or the York Mills and Finch Bus terminals. Routes 92 and 96 will stop and start at Scarborough Centre Bus Terminal. Yorkdale Bus Terminal will be the starting and end point for routes 19, 27, 34, 36, 67, 32, 38

