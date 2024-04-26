Driver airlifted to trauma centre after Caledon crash

A driver was airlifted to a trauma centre after a serious crash in Caledon Friday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at the intersection of Mississauga Road and King Street.
Officers responded to the scene just after 7 a.m.
One driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries, police said.
Police didn’t say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.
Road closures are in place in the area.
