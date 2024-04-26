Menu

National

Canada

Driver airlifted to trauma centre after Caledon crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A driver was airlifted to a trauma centre after a serious crash in Caledon Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at the intersection of Mississauga Road and King Street.

Officers responded to the scene just after 7 a.m.

One driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police didn’t say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

Road closures are in place in the area.

