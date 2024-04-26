Driver airlifted to trauma centre after Caledon crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A driver was airlifted to a trauma centre after a serious crash in Caledon Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at the intersection of Mississauga Road and King Street.

Officers responded to the scene just after 7 a.m.

One driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police didn’t say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

Road closures are in place in the area.

Closures:

-King St between Winston Churchill Bv & Creditview Rd

-Mississauga Rd between Old School Rd & Olde Base Line Rd The closures will be in place for a number of hours. Please avoid the area. More information will be shared when available. ^jb …2/2 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 26, 2024