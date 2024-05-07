3 charged after man slashed in north Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects have been charged, including two youths, after a man was slashed in north Toronto last month, police say.

Toronto police said that at around 8 a.m. on April 1, officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Four suspects went to the victim’s business and there was an interaction between the suspects and the victim, police said.

The suspects then reportedly fled the area.

The victim, a man, chased the individuals and caught up with one of them, police said.

The man was then slashed with a “sharp object” in the upper arm, officers said.

Police previously said he was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

On Monday, search warrants were executed in the area of Don Mills Road and The Donway East, as well as Doris and Byng avenues, police said.

A 16-year-old girl from Toronto was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of harassment by repeated following of another person, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000.

A 15-year-old girl from Toronto was also arrested and charged with two counts of harassment by repeated following of another person and an 18-year-old Toronto man faces two counts of the same harassment charge, along with a charge of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon.

Police said the fourth suspect is outstanding.