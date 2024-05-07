Careless driving charge laid after cyclist killed by truck in Toronto: police

A man has been charged with careless driving after a cyclist was struck and killed by a truck in Toronto last week, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue area, north of Bloor Street West, at 1:23 p.m. on April 30.
Police said a commercial flatbed truck was stopped in the curb lane facing south on Avenue Road just north of Elgin Avenue and then proceeded to make a left turn into a loading dock on the east side of Avenue Road.
“While making the left turn, the truck fatally struck a cyclist,” police said.
The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Tuesday, the driver of the truck — a 52-year-old man — was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm or death, police said.
He is scheduled to appear in court in late June.
