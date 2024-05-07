Careless driving charge laid after cyclist killed by truck in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with careless driving after a cyclist was struck and killed by a truck in Toronto last week, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue area, north of Bloor Street West, at 1:23 p.m. on April 30.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said a commercial flatbed truck was stopped in the curb lane facing south on Avenue Road just north of Elgin Avenue and then proceeded to make a left turn into a loading dock on the east side of Avenue Road.

“While making the left turn, the truck fatally struck a cyclist,” police said.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, the driver of the truck — a 52-year-old man — was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing bodily harm or death, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in court in late June.