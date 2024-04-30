Menu

Canada

Man on e-bike struck and killed by vehicle in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
A man in his 30s is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue, north of Bloor Street West, at 1:23 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and the driver remained at the scene.

In an update, police said the victim was on an e-bike when the collision happened.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with critical, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. He has since been pronounced dead.

Avenue Road was closed in the area after the collision.

