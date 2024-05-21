Menu

Canada

Vatican investigation clears Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2024 9:29 am
1 min read
Cardinal Gerald Lacroix, Archbishop of Quebec leaves after he delivering a speech during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. An investigation commissioned by the Vatican has concluded Lacroix did not commit sexual misconduct.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andrew Medichini.
Cardinal Gerald Lacroix, Archbishop of Quebec leaves after he delivering a speech during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. An investigation commissioned by the Vatican has concluded Lacroix did not commit sexual misconduct.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andrew Medichini. AJM AP
An investigation commissioned by the Vatican has concluded a senior leader of Quebec’s Roman Catholic Church did not commit sexual misconduct.

The allegations against Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, the archbishop of Quebec City, emerged in January when he was named as an alleged perpetrator in a class-action lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by clergy and staff.

The Vatican says retired Quebec Superior Court judge André Denis was appointed in February by the Pope to investigate the allegations against Cardinal Lacroix.

It says a report on Denis’s preliminary canonical investigation was completed on May 6 before it was transferred to Pope Francis.

The Vatican says Denis’s report does not “permit to identify any actions that amount to misconduct or abuse” and “no further canonical procedure” is expected.

The alleged incidents involving Lacroix took place between 1987 and 1988 in Quebec City when the plaintiff was 17. They allege that sexual touching took place in Quebec City. The claims have not been tested in court.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

