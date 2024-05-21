Vatican investigation clears Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation commissioned by the Vatican has concluded a senior leader of Quebec’s Roman Catholic Church did not commit sexual misconduct.

The allegations against Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, the archbishop of Quebec City, emerged in January when he was named as an alleged perpetrator in a class-action lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by clergy and staff.

The Vatican says retired Quebec Superior Court judge André Denis was appointed in February by the Pope to investigate the allegations against Cardinal Lacroix.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It says a report on Denis’s preliminary canonical investigation was completed on May 6 before it was transferred to Pope Francis.

The Vatican says Denis’s report does not “permit to identify any actions that amount to misconduct or abuse” and “no further canonical procedure” is expected.

The alleged incidents involving Lacroix took place between 1987 and 1988 in Quebec City when the plaintiff was 17. They allege that sexual touching took place in Quebec City. The claims have not been tested in court.