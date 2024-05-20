‘Very tragic’: Woman in 50s stabbed to death at Mississauga hotel

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 50s is dead after a stabbing at a hotel in Mississauga, police said Monday as they encouraged a suspect to turn himself in.

Peel Regional Police Const. Richard Chin said emergency crews were called at around 9:30 a.m. Monday for a stabbing at a hotel in the area of Brittania Road East and Whittle Road.

“EMS and police attended a hotel room at that location to find a woman who had been stabbed,” Chin said.

“Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by EMS.”

Chin said Peel police’s homicide bureau is investigating. He said the investigation is in its “preliminary stages” but officers believe that the stabbing was an “isolated incident.”

A suspect, a man, is still outstanding, Chin said.

“We would encourage that suspect to seek legal counsel and to turn themselves in to the police,” Chin said.

Chin said the suspect and victim were known to each other, but added that they were not in “an intimate partner relationship.”

It’s not clear what may have led up to the stabbing.

“All I can say at this point is we are still investigating the nature of the event, and we’re going to analyze what the sequence of those events were to determine what happened,” he said.

The woman’s death marks Peel Region’s 12th homicide of 2024, Chin said.

“This is a very tragic incident,” he said. “What we’re going to do is we can try to locate this person who committed this crime.”

He said investigators will be reviewing surveillance video at the hotel and he encouraged anyone with information to come forward.