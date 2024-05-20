4 injured in rollover after driver flees traffic stop in Durham Region: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle rolled over, causing four people to be seriously injured, after a driver fled from an OPP officer in Durham Region on Sunday, Ontario’s police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that preliminary information indicates that an OPP officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 401 in the Thickson Road area of Whitby attempted to stop an eastbound vehicle at around 3:30 p.m.

“The driver fled,” the SIU said.

“A short time later, the driver was involved in a single-vehicle collision — a rollover — in the area of Stevenson Road in Oshawa.”

There were four people inside of the vehicle, all of whom suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the SIU said.

Two of them were taken to St. Michael’s Hospital and the other two went to Sunnybrook.

An SIU investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.