Police name man who died after being hit by car during fight in Toronto

Police have named the man allegedly killed by the driver of a car after a brawl in Toronto early on Sunday morning.
Around 6 a.m., police were called to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue for reports that a group of people were fighting.
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Officers said a man was “assaulted and struck” by a vehicle.
First responders tried life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
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The victim was identified as Erik Safar, a 32-year-old from Toronto.
His death marks the 14th homicide in Toronto this year.
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