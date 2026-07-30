Vancouver police release video of violent robbery of 75-year-old man

Vancouver police have released video of a violent robbery of a 75-year-old man in the hopes that someone will come forward with information.
The man was attacked on Tuesday morning near East Hastings Street and Jackson Avenue in the Downtown Eastside. Police said he lives in the area and was going for a walk at the time.
“We are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information that could assist investigators to come forward,” Const. Megan Lui with the Vancouver police said.
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“We want to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.”
Police said the victim was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects at about 9:15 a.m. One suspect repeatedly pushed the victim to the ground before punching him multiple times in the face and stealing his personal belongings.
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The victim followed the suspects in an attempt to recover his property, but during the confrontation, police said he was slammed into a wall twice before the suspects fled the area.
Several witnesses and bystanders called police.
The victim was transported to the hospital with a head injury, bruises and abrasions. Police have confirmed he has been released from the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.
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