Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police release video of violent robbery of 75-year-old man

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 4:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release video of senior attack'
Vancouver police release video of senior attack
Vancouver police have released video of an attack on a 75-year-old man in hopes someone will come forward with information.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police have released video of a violent robbery of a 75-year-old man in the hopes that someone will come forward with information.

The man was attacked on Tuesday morning near East Hastings Street and Jackson Avenue in the Downtown Eastside. Police said he lives in the area and was going for a walk at the time.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information that could assist investigators to come forward,” Const. Megan Lui with the Vancouver police said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We want to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.”

Police said the victim was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects at about 9:15 a.m. One suspect repeatedly pushed the victim to the ground before punching him multiple times in the face and stealing his personal belongings.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim followed the suspects in an attempt to recover his property, but during the confrontation, police said he was slammed into a wall twice before the suspects fled the area.

Several witnesses and bystanders called police.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a head injury, bruises and abrasions. Police have confirmed he has been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices