Toronto police investigating after 2 children struck by vehicle in North York

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Toronto police are investigating after they say two children were struck by a vehicle in North York just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Toronto paramedics tell Global News they transported both children to hospital. One had serious, non-life threatening injuries and the other had minor injuries.

Police say the driver involved remained on scene.

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There are road closures in effect in the area. Drivers and residents can expect a heavy police presence into the evening hours.