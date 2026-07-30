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Crime

Toronto police investigating after 2 children struck by vehicle in North York

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 4:53 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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Toronto police are investigating after they say two children were struck by a vehicle in North York just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Toronto paramedics tell Global News they transported both children to hospital. One had serious, non-life threatening injuries and the other had minor injuries.

Police say the driver involved remained on scene.

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There are road closures in effect in the area. Drivers and residents can expect a heavy police presence into the evening hours.

Click to play video: 'Family remembers Mississauga woman killed in hit-and-run'
Family remembers Mississauga woman killed in hit-and-run

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