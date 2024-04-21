Woman seriously injured after losing control of motorcycle, striking concrete median: Peel police

See more sharing options

A woman has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision while driving her motorcycle in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a crash at Rathburn Road and Confederation Parkway around 2:14 p.m.

Police confirmed to Global News preliminary investigations revealed the motorcyclist was attempting to make a turn, lost control and struck a concrete median.

The motorcyclist also collided with a vehicle travelling northbound on Confederation Parkway.

“No injuries and minimal damage reported from the vehicle and occupants,” Peel police said in an emailed statement.

“The female motorcycle rider has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.”

Officers also said road closures would be in effect while they investigate.