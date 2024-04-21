Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Woman seriously injured after losing control of motorcycle, striking concrete median: Peel police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
Police say preliminary investigations show the motorcyclist lost control while attempting to make a turn. View image in full screen
Police say preliminary investigations show the motorcyclist lost control while attempting to make a turn. Mark Bray / Global News
A woman has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision while driving her motorcycle in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a crash at Rathburn Road and Confederation Parkway around 2:14 p.m.

Police confirmed to Global News preliminary investigations revealed the motorcyclist was attempting to make a turn, lost control and struck a concrete median.

The motorcyclist also collided with a vehicle travelling northbound on Confederation Parkway.

“No injuries and minimal damage reported from the vehicle and occupants,” Peel police said in an emailed statement.

“The female motorcycle rider has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.”

Officers also said road closures would be in effect while they investigate.

