Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man facing charges after alleged afterhours Greater Toronto Area theatre shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont., on December 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont., on December 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police say a 27-year-old man has been charged after a series of alleged overnight shootings at four movie theatres across the Greater Toronto Area.

York Regional Police say the man from Markham, Ont., is facing charges including conspiracy, intimidation, possession of stolen property and four counts of careless use of a firearm.

Police say they are looking for more suspects who they believe were involved in the string of alleged shootings on the same night in late January that shattered the windows and damaged the entryways of movie theatres but left no reported injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An Ontario film distributor has alleged that the shootings are linked to an intimidation campaign by other film distributors to prevent popular South Indian movies from appearing in large chains.

Police say officers were called to a theatre near Highway 7 and East Beaver Creek on Jan. 24 after an employee arrived for work and found the front doors had been shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers in Vaughan, Ont., responded to a similar call on the same day at a theatre on Highway 7 and Weston Road.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

