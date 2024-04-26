Menu

Canada

Child in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 9:52 am
1 min read
File photo. A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is parked outside the the Emergency Department at Toronto Western Hospital in Toronto, Ontario on July 30, 2022. View image in full screen
File photo. A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is parked outside the the Emergency Department at Toronto Western Hospital in Toronto, Ontario on July 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Officials say a child has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a transport truck in north Etobicoke on Friday morning.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive just before 9 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a pediatric patient to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene after the collision.

There are road closures in the area. Motorists are advised to take another route.

