Child in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Toronto

Officials say a child has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a transport truck in north Etobicoke on Friday morning.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive just before 9 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a pediatric patient to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene after the collision.

There are road closures in the area. Motorists are advised to take another route.

COLLISION:

Albion Rd & Elmhurst Dr

8:52am

– pedestrian struck by transport truck

– driver remained on scene

– victim being transported to hospital via emerg run

– road closures in the area

– consider alternate routes#GO890993

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 26, 2024