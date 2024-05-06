Menu

Crime

Husband charged with stabbing wife at Oshawa home, adult child also injured: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 5:22 pm
1 min read
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A man has been charged with stabbing his wife at an Oshawa home over the weekend, police say. His adult child was also stabbed while attempting to intervene, according to police.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue East and Townline Road North in the city’s east end on Sunday following reports of a stabbing.

“Information was received that the female victim was stabbed by her husband during a domestic altercation,” police said.

“Although she sustained significant injuries, the victim was able to flee to a nearby residence for help.”

She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in stable condition.

Police said the man’s adult child — a woman — tried to intervene during the incident and was also stabbed.

She was taken to a local hospital also in stable condition, police said.

A 54-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

Police said they’re not releasing his name to protect the victims’ identities.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

