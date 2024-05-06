Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Ontario to require menstrual products on construction sites

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
Ontario is set to require larger construction projects to provide menstrual products on site.

Labour Minister David Piccini says the province is facing a shortage of skilled trades workers, and this regulatory change will help encourage more women to look to the trades for a career.

The change accompanies a new piece of legislation introduced Monday by Piccini, including a host of changes to labour laws.

The legislation would see fines increased for violations of the Employment Standards Act, and would do away with sick note requirements for short absences in an effort to decrease workloads for overworked family doctors.

As well, it would give wildland firefighters the same cancer, heart and post-traumatic stress coverage as municipal firefighters, and create a new high school apprenticeship pathway.

It would also add virtual harassment to the definitions of workplace harassment in labour laws, so that online harassment is clearly included.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

