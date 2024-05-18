Toronto emergency crews respond to two overnight fires in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire and Toronto Police Services say they responded to two overnight fires in Scarborough involving an auto body shop and a tow truck.

The first call reporting a fire came into emergency services shortly after midnight.

Crews were dispatched to an auto body shop on Comstock Road where they found heavy smoke and flames.

Toronto Fire called in additional trucks for backup as they entered the commercial building due to the size of the fire.

First responders received calls about the second fire on Victoria Park Avenue around 1:17 a.m.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a tow truck on fire. There was no damage done to the nearby building.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

These fires follow several other incidents of violence involving tow trucks last week.

Sunday, May 11, police opened an investigation into a tow truck arson in the Thorncliffe Park area. The incident came just hours after two tow trucks were shot at in other neighbourhoods on Saturday night.

Police told Global News last week they could not say whether the incidents were connected. They also said they had no suspect information at the time.

— with files from Ainsley Smith