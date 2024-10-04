Menu

Fire

Fire destroys $5M home in Vancouver that has been vacant since 2013

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Vancouver fire sparks questions about city handling of abandoned homes
There are questions about what the City of Vancouver can or should do about abandoned homese after a fire in a vacant home used by squatters. Kristen Robinson reports.
A fire in a vacant South Vancouver home caused firefighters some problems on Thursday.

Smoke could be seen across Metro Vancouver on Thursday morning from the fire at southwest Marine Drive.

While firefighters managed to limit the damage to the home, it is beyond salvaging because it’s been vacant for more than 10 years.

The house has been sold four times since 2008.

All of them have been cash sales and it last sold in July for nearly $5.5 million.

“We had a report of squatters in the building,” Vancouver Fire and Rescue Asst. Chief Pierre Morin told Global News.

“We did a preliminary search and didn’t find anyone inside…. It’s been abandoned since 2013 so it’s been in quite a bit of disrepair. That’s a big reason we couldn’t make entry. We didn’t trust the structure to begin with. So yeah, it’s a write-off now.”

Neighbours were not willing to speak on the record but told Global News that they are frustrated with the property.

The City of Vancouver told Global News that securing a vacant building is the owner’s responsibility.

