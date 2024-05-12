Menu

Crime

Tow truck fire in East York was arson: Toronto police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 12:26 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Toronto police are investigating a tow truck arson that occurred early Sunday in the Thorncliffe Park area. The incident came just hours after two tow trucks were shot at in other neighbourhoods on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Milepost Place and Leaside Park in East York for the tow truck fire just after midnight

Fire crews also responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Police say they have determined the fire was an arson and are now investigating.

The fire occurred just a few hours after two other tow trucks were shot at in separate incidents in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Markham Road and Highway 401 just after 8 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Police said someone was reportedly shooting from a vehicle at a tow truck.

Officers were then called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road at around 10:20 p.m. for a similar incident.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured in any of the incidents.

Police have no information on suspects available at this time and are asking anyone with information to contact them

Police also told Global News they cannot confirm if the three incidents are connected.

