Tow truck fire in East York was arson: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating a tow truck arson that occurred early Sunday in the Thorncliffe Park area. The incident came just hours after two tow trucks were shot at in other neighbourhoods on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Milepost Place and Leaside Park in East York for the tow truck fire just after midnight

Fire crews also responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Police say they have determined the fire was an arson and are now investigating.

The fire occurred just a few hours after two other tow trucks were shot at in separate incidents in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Markham Road and Highway 401 just after 8 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said someone was reportedly shooting from a vehicle at a tow truck.

SHOOTING:

Markham Rd & Hwy 401

8:06 pm

– reports of shooting from a vehicle at a tow truck

– police o/s

– confirmed firearm discharge

– no injuries reported

– suspect vehicle fled

– anyone w/info contact police#GO1018245

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 12, 2024

Officers were then called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road at around 10:20 p.m. for a similar incident.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured in any of the incidents.

SHOOTING:

Finch Ave E & Markham Rd

10:20 pm

– reports of shots fired at a tow truck from another vehicle

– police o/s

– no reported injuries

– confirmed firearm disacharge

– suspect vehicle fled the area

– road closures in area

– anyone w/info contact police#G01019036

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 12, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Police have no information on suspects available at this time and are asking anyone with information to contact them

Police also told Global News they cannot confirm if the three incidents are connected.