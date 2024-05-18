SIU investigating after 28-year-old woman arrested in Barrie dies

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman Saturday morning.
According to police, officers in Barrie, Ont., arrested the woman on Thursday for outstanding warrants.
After being held in a cell in Barrie, she was transported the following day to Central North Correction Centre in Penetanguishene.
The woman was found unresponsive in the vehicle and transported to hospital in Midland, police said.
She was pronounced deceased in hospital Saturday morning.
Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is scheduled for May 20.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
