Crime

SIU investigating after 28-year-old woman arrested in Barrie dies

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 4:29 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
Police say the woman was arrested earlier in the week for outstanding warrants. Global News
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman Saturday morning.

According to police, officers in Barrie, Ont., arrested the woman on Thursday for outstanding warrants.

After being held in a cell in Barrie, she was transported the following day to Central North Correction Centre in Penetanguishene.

The woman was found unresponsive in the vehicle and transported to hospital in Midland, police said.

She was pronounced deceased in hospital Saturday morning.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is scheduled for May 20.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Click to play video: 'SIU called in after fatal police pursuit involving death of infant, grandparents on Highway 401'
SIU called in after fatal police pursuit involving death of infant, grandparents on Highway 401
